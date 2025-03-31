BANGKOK, 1 April 2025: Centara Reserve Samui, the flagship of Centara Hotels & Resorts’ exclusive Reserve collection, has been recognised as one of Thailand’s Top 10 Best Resorts in the prestigious 2025 DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards.

This distinguished accolade, voted by discerning global travellers, highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class hospitality, personalised luxury, and unforgettable guest experiences.

Nestled along the pristine shores of Chaweng Beach, Centara Reserve Samui offers a refined sanctuary where contemporary elegance meets the island’s natural charm. With exquisitely designed accommodations, immersive culinary journeys, and bespoke well-being experiences, the resort continues to set new benchmarks in luxury travel.

“We are truly honoured to be recognised among Thailand’s finest resorts by the readers of DestinAsian,” said Centara Reserve Samui General Manager Neil Li. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, who strive to create extraordinary moments for every guest. We remain committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality that exceeds expectations.”

The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate excellence in the travel industry. Votes from well-travelled and affluent readers determine winners. Key factors such as service quality, design, sustainability, and overall guest experience contribute to selecting the top resorts.

For more information or to book your stay, visit Centara Reserve Samui

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 90 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.