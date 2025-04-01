Jetstar Asia flies to Broome

SINGAPORE, 2 April 2025: Jetstar Asia (3K) has resumed its seasonal direct flights between Singapore and Broome, Western Australia, as flight 3K161 departed Changi Airport on Tuesday morning.

Operating twice weekly (Tuesday and Saturday) during the dry season, Jetstar Asia is the only airline operating international flights to regional Western Australia. It offers travellers improved access to one of the country’s most scenic destinations.

Photo credit: Jetstar Asia. Direct flight to Broome started 1 April.

Broome is the gateway to the Kimberley region, home to the iconic Cable Beach, the red cliffs, and ancient dinosaur footprints at Gantheaume Point. It has a rich history and abundant wildlife experiences, including whale watching in the Indian Ocean.

The roundtrip service offers a direct and convenient link to Singapore, where travellers can enjoy the Lion City and connect to Jetstar Asia’s network and partner airlines to explore destinations across Asia and beyond.

Flight schedule

Singapore to Broome from 1 April to 25 October 2025

Flight time is four hours and 10 minutes on an A320 with 180 seats. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD260. The seasonal flight schedule closes on 25 October 2025.