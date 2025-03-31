ITE readies to welcome tour buyers

HONG KONG, 1 April 2025: Hong Kong’s international travel fair, ITE Hong Kong 2025, which comprises the 39th ITE (Leisure) and 20th ITE MICE, will be held from 12 to 15 June, with two days each for trade and public visitors in Halls 1A to 1E of the Hong Kong Convention Exhibition Centre.

Hong Kong’s outbound independent travel market fully recovered by the end of 2024, while the package tour recovery remains off the pre-Covid pace. Local tour operators are confident that the 39th ITE will be an essential platform to drive bookings and close the gap with independent travel trends in the Hong Kong market. The show’s public visitors are 90% premium FITs.

Photo credit: ITE Hong Kong. ITE statistics show that independent travel from Hong Kong is prospering.

ITE2024 statistics

* 515 Exhibitors (87% from overseas / outside Hong Kong)

* 68 exhibiting countries & regions (Asia 64% | non-Asia 36%)

* 7023 Buyers and Trade Visitors (Mainland China 28% | Overseas 18%)

* 63027 Public Visitors (90% – FIT (Free Independent Travelers)

Residents made 104 million departures in 2024, which was up 45% from the previous year. However, Hong Kong’s outbound package tour recovery was still sluggish.

ITE’s premium FITs are worthy targets

The ITE 2024 survey collected 3740 replies and found that ITE public visitors are premium FITs: 90% prefer to travel as FITs — private group; frequent travellers, and the majority spend more on travel. Indeed, there is great potential and strong buying signals.

74% of ITE trade visitors came from the Greater Bay Area (Bay), which includes Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. Another 10% came from other Chinese provinces, and 16% from other Asian countries. By sector, 28% came from the MICE industry or corporations.For more details visit: www.itehk.com WhatsApp: +852 69361271 | wechat: itehongkong