Norwegian Aqua heads for the US

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2025: Norwegian Cruise Line has taken delivery of Norwegian Aqua at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy — the 20th ship in its fleet and the first in the next-generation Prima Plus Class.

Meanwhile, as Norwegian Aqua prepares to enter service, NCL completes another landmark event with the float out of Norwegian Luna. The float-out signifies the completion of the ship’s external work and marks the first time it makes contact with water. Norwegian Luna will move to the floating dock for interior construction and furnishing in preparation for the ship’s launch in April 2026.

Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri executives and team members celebrate the delivery of Norwegian Aqua.

Building on the legacy of Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Aqua is 10% larger in size and capacity, offering more open space. It will introduce fresh features and blend hallmark Prima Class features such as spacious staterooms and world-class entertainment with new enhancements. Measuring 322 metres in length and 156,300 gross tonnes, the ship will accommodate 3,571 guests at double occupancy.

Norwegian Aqua 2025 sailings

Norwegian Aqua will embark on a transatlantic journey from Southampton, UK, on 28 March 2025. She will mark her much-anticipated arrival to the US on 4 April for two inaugural events in Boston and New York City. On 13 April 2025, the ship will be officially christened in Miami in a celebratory ceremony.

Norwegian Aqua will sail from Miami and Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, and New York City during her first year of service. Departing from Florida ports, Norwegian Aqua will offer short voyages to the Bahamas and seven-day Caribbean itineraries. Sailing from New York City in August and September 2025, Norwegian Aqua will offer Bermuda cruises during the peak summer season.