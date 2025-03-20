Ponant renamed Ponant Explorations Group

SINGAPORE, 21 March 2025: Ponant is embarking on a new chapter in its history, renamed Ponant Explorations Group, following its recent acquisition of a majority stake in Aqua Expeditions.

The rebranding reflects the group’s growth strategy to build a portfolio of leading exploration voyage experiences on ships with a maximum capacity of 500 guests.

Image credits (from left to right): ©PONANT – Julien Fabro, ©STIRLING DESIGN INTERNATIONAL, ©Courtesy of Aqua Expeditions.

“As Ponant Explorations Group, we confirm our positioning and ambition,” says the group’s CEO Hervé Gastinel. “We remain true to our core identity: delivering an unparalleled travel experience to iconic destinations, providing exclusive access to confidential locations with our human-scale ships, and maintaining a commitment to excellence in service.”

“The Asia Pacific team is excited and proud to be part of this phase of strong expansion,” adds Ponant Explorations Group’s CEO Asia Pacific Deb Corbett. “We all look forward to implementing our diverse and dynamic go-to-market action plans to support the vision and growth of this portfolio.”

The group now includes three commercial brands: Ponant Explorations, Paul Gauguin Cruises and Aqua Expeditions.

Remaining true to its heritage, the group upholds continuity in its brand identity, preserving the iconic visual elements of its signature three-sail logo. At the same time, each commercial brand has its own visual identity.