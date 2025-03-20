Fuson appoints regional director to head expansion

SINGAPORE, 21 March 2025: Fusion Hotel Group has named Markus Gloor as regional director for Southeast Asia based in Thailand.

He joined Glow Hotels & Resorts in 2014 and helped establish and grow the brand until its merger with Fusion Hotel Group in 2021.

Photo credit: Fuson Hotel Group. Markus Gloor.

Gloor has also contributed to expanding the brand in Thailand, overseeing the launch of Fusion Suites Phuket Patong and GLOW Bangkok Riverside in 2024 and ensuring the smooth operations of other GLOW Hotels and Resorts in Thailand. Until his latest promotion, he held the post of Director of Operations in Thailand.

Fusion said in a statement that it was looking to expand to new regions in Southeast Asia in 2025. In his new role, Gloor will take on the added responsibility of opening and overseeing new properties outside Thailand and Vietnam.

“As a regional director, he will oversee our properties in Thailand, working closely with owners and general managers to ensure staff satisfaction, enhancing the guest experience, and meeting business goals while driving growth in neighbouring countries,” Fusion Hotel Group Chief Operating Officer David Roberts added.

Gloor commented: “We are exploring new markets like Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, and the Philippines as we work towards reaching 50 properties by 2028.”