BTN Group debuts APAC business travel show

SINGAPORE, 21 March 2025: Business Travel Show Asia Pacific launches this April in Singapore, targeting buyers and suppliers in the world’s fastest-growing corporate travel market 16 to 17 April at the 2025, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Backed by 30 years of experience running the Business Travel Show Europe, the BTN Group debuts the same sourcing, networking and educational programme at the inaugural Asia Pacific event in Singapore.

The inaugural Business Travel Show Asia Pacific will draw more than 200 corporate travel buyers from the Asia Pacific region, the US, the UK, and Europe. Over 50 top-tier exhibitors — airlines, hotels, TMCs, technology providers, and ground transportation services — are participating. They include well-known travel brands Oneworld, Wings, Wego, Amex GBT, BCD, Amex Card and Emburse.

Hosted buyer programme

The event will provide a dynamic meeting point where buyers and suppliers from the APAC region can participate in the show’s hosted buyer programme. Senior corporate travel decision-makers will benefit from a programme that includes exclusive benefits such as free travel and accommodation, curated one-to-one meetings with suppliers and VIP access to the event across both days.

The two-day agenda will include expert panels, workshops, and dynamic, interactive formats. The 16 free-to-attend sessions will address topics related to sustainability, traveller experience, technology, supplier sourcing, resilience, cost-cutting, and innovation. Speakers from Avis Budget Group, MSD International, IKEA, Rheinmetall, Crisis24, HN Consulting, and Align Tech will also participate in the two-day programme.

Faceoff feature

The event will host the first-ever Business Travel Innovation Faceoff in APAC, a showcase of cutting-edge solutions set to revolutionise corporate travel. It will also host the APAC Travel Buyer of the Year Award, honouring a regional travel or meetings manager who has excelled in advancing corporate travel practices through innovation and boundary-pushing initiatives.

Building on the 30-year success of the Business Travel Awards Europe, as well as Business Travel News’ coveted Travel Manager of the Year and Best Practitioner awards, this award will be the first of its kind presented to the APAC travel buyer community.

The winners of the Business Travel Innovation Faceoff and the APAC Travel Buyer of the Year Award will be presented in the Knowledge Arena at 1540 on the show’s second day.

The finalists for the Business Travel Innovation Faceoff will be announced soon, whilst the finalists for the Travel Buyer of the Year Award are confirmed:

· Shaik Abid, International Travel Manager, Adobe

· Cheryl Anne Neo, Regional Travel Manager, London Stock Exchange Group

· Bianca Garrad, Corporate Contracts, Senior Specialist, Perenti Group

Business Travel Show APAC builds on the success of Business Travel Show Europe, held annually in London for over 30 years. Business Travel Show Europe takes place from 25 to 26 June and will be followed by the first Business Travel Show America from 15 to 16 October 2025 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Business Travel Show APAC will run alongside The Meetings Show Asia Pacific, which was launched at Marina Bay Sands last year.