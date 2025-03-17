KUCHING, 18 March 2025: The highly anticipated Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards (BILA) 2025, organised by BESarawak, opened for submissions on 1 March, with the closing deadline of 15 June 2025.

Submissions for BILA 2025 opened on 1 March with a closing date of 15 June 2025. The awards invite nominees from various sectors to showcase their efforts in creating positive, enduring legacies.

They are open to business event planners, industry vendors and suppliers, journalists, and other professionals from Malaysia and worldwide

With 18 awards in five categories, BILA aims to honour individuals and organisations for their initiatives that are making a lasting impact on Sarawak.

Photo credit: BESarawak. Submissions opened on 1 March — closing date 15 June 2025.

Categories

Conventions Legacy Excellence

Subcategories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary (encompassing economic, environmental, and social achievements)

Exhibitions Legacy Excellence

Subcategories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary (encompassing economic, environmental, and social achievements)

Corporate Meetings & Incentives Corporate Social Responsibility

Subcategories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary (encompassing economic, environmental, and social achievements)

Sarawak Industry

Subcategories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary (encompassing economic, environmental, and social achievements)

Journalism

Subcategories: Broadcast, Print/Online

BILA nominees must have achieved their achievements between 2023 and June 2025. Individuals and organisations connected to the business events sector can nominate. Self-nominations are accepted, and nominations are open globally.

All nominations must be submitted through the official BILA 2025 online platform. For submission guidelines and further details, visit https://legacy360.businesseventssarawak.com/.

Winners will be announced at the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards 2025 gala dinner on 1 November 2025.

More events head for Kuching

BESarawak’s latest calendar update shows events to be hosted in Sarawak during Q2 2025. Kuching, Sibu and Miri have versatile infrastructures and facilities for conventions, exhibitions, corporate meetings, and corporate incentive events.

April

Creative Arts & Social Science International Conference (CASSIC 2025)

15 – 17 April

The Waterfront Hotel, Kuching, Sarawak

Asia Pacific Hospice Palliative Care Conference 2025

23 – 26 April

Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), Kuching, Sarawak

May

International Cancer Research Symposium 2025

14 – 15 May

The Waterfront Hotel, Kuching, Sarawak

Halal International Conference 2025 (HICON 2025)

24 – 25 May

Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), Kuching, Sarawak

International Resilience Symposium 2025 (IReS’25)

25 – 26 May

Hilton Hotel Kuching,

Kuching, Sarawak

For more information on business events in Sarawak, visit Business Events Sarawak.