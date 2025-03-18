AirAsia adds Darwin flights

DARWIN, 19 March 2025: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) will extend flights to Australia with a new route from Kuala Lumpur directly to Darwin, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing international connectivity from Malaysia.

Starting 27 June 2025, the airline will introduce four weekly flights to the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory, offering travellers a low-cost fare option.

Photo caption: Dato Captain Fareh Mazputra, AirAsia Malaysia CEO, with Hon Robyn Cahill, Minister for Trade, Business and Asian Relations of Northern Territory Australia, at the launch of Kuala Lumpur-Darwin route by AirAsia Malaysia at Darwin Airport.

Darwin is the perfect gateway to explore Mindil Beach, wildlife at Crocosaurus Cove or a pathway to the spectacular Kakadu National Park, a dual UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its stunning natural beauty and rich Indigenous culture. The capital of Australia’s Northern Territory, the city boasts a popular waterfront area, several beaches and Bicentennial Park. Also near the waterfront is the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, displaying Southeast Asian and Pacific art, plus a pearling lugger and other seafaring vessels.

AirAsia Malaysia is constantly expanding into the Australian market. Since March 2024, the airline has been flying to Australia for the first time, between Kuala Lumpur and Perth, supporting sister airline AirAsia X (D7), which also flies that route due to strong demand.

AirAsia Group (Malaysia & Indonesia) operates in Perth and Cairns, whereas AirAsia X flies to Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

The airline serves four Australian cities, and with Darwin joining the network on 22 March from Bali and June from Kuala Lumpur, it will become its fifth destination in the country.

Over the last year, the airline has carried over 600,000 passengers between both countries. The new Kuala Lumpur-Darwin route further reinforces AirAsia’s commitment towards boosting tourism between Malaysia and Australia.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Dato Captain Fareh Mazputra said: “We are thrilled to launch our first flight to Darwin, creating greater opportunities for leisure and business travellers to explore one of Australia’s most vibrant and unique destinations. At the same time, we are opening a new gateway to Asia and beyond for ‘Territorians’ in the Top End of Australia.

To celebrate the milestone, AirAsia is offering special promotional fares. Flights between Kuala Lumpur and Darwin will go on sale for as low as MYR299 one-way, while the return route from Darwin to Kuala Lumpur starts at AUD189 one-way. All flights are available for booking from now until 30 March 2025 for travel between 27 June and 25 October 2025.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Darwin (DRW):