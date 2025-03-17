SINGAPORE, 18 March 2025: Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, announced the extended 51-100 restaurant list last week ahead of its live awards ceremony.

This coveted list is created from the votes of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy: an influential, gender-balanced group of 350-plus leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants: Farmlore in Bengaluru, the 2025 American Express One To Watch Award recipient, debuts at No. 68.

The 51-100 list: a snapshot

The 51-100 list includes restaurants from 23 cities and 13 new entries.

Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore and Seoul lead with six spots each on the extended list.

Seoul’s six placements include Soigné, this year’s highest new entrant on the extended list at 57.

Farmlore in Bengaluru, India, the 2025 American Express One To Watch Award recipient, debuts at 68.

Naar (No.66) in Kasauli and Inja, New Delhi (87) are the other new entrants from India, with the former being a new destination as well.

Newcomers Testina (60) and Feuille (93) are among Hong Kong’s six places on the list.

Ru Yuan (59) in Hangzhou and La Bourriche 133 (96) in Shanghai are new entries from Mainland China.

Tokyo claims four places, with new entrant Harutaka at 76.

Vientiane, Ubud, Hanoi and Penang debut as new destinations with Doi Ka Noi (86), Locavore NXT (92) Gia (97) and Au Jardin (100), respectively.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Director of Content William Drew said: “Now in its fifth edition, we are delighted to unveil the 51-100 list, welcoming these outstanding establishments into this year’s 50 Best rankings. Since introducing this list, the Academy has highlighted numerous restaurants that exemplify the region’s incredible talent. This year’s 13 new restaurants and representation from 23 cities – including 10 new destinations – reflect the region’s dynamic and thriving gastronomic landscape.”

The 2025 list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will be revealed at the awards ceremony in Seoul on 25 March 2025.