CHIANG RAI, Thailand, 6 February 2025: Singha Park Chiang Rai is gearing up to create a colourful skyline with the Singha Park Chiang Rai International Balloon Fiesta 2025 scheduled from 13 to 17 February.

Now in its seventh consecutive edition, the festival will attract over 30 hot air balloon teams from 13 countries to compete for a cash prize of THB100,000 (US$2,900). Visitors can also enjoy the balloon show, featuring light and sound effects and spectacular Thai cultural performances.

Photo credit: Singha Park.

A full-scale outdoor Khon (Thai masked dance) performance will unfold at the main stage of the lakeside area of Singha Park. The special Khon episode of Ramayana will be performed by 160 people of Wang Na artists and Chiang Rai youths. Evening music concerts entertain from 13 to 17 at Singha Park Chiang Rai.

Singha Park managing director Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen said: “The International Balloon Festival is among the annual activities that Singha Park Chiang Rai has been organising since 2016.

“This year, more than 30 hot air balloons from various countries will participate in the event. It is considered the largest balloon festival in ASEAN, placing Chiang Rai on the map for balloon aeronauts and enthusiasts looking to enjoy the beautiful landscape and culture.

“We have held this event every year on Valentine’s Day, and we have helped make Chiang Rai a destination for couples worldwide to celebrate the day of love.”

For more information, visit Facebook Singha Park, Chiang Rai.