BANGKOK, 6 February 2025: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, part of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, welcomes the Year of the Snake 2025 by launching a special promotion offering Double Perks and up to 30% savings on stays at selected properties.

The deal is available at properties across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Egypt, Greece, Guam, Japan, Kenya, Nepal, Oman, Singapore, Thailand, the Maldives, and Malaysia.

The Double Perks offer includes value-added benefits and is available for bookings until 31 March 2025. Stay dates extend until 30 June 2025. Guests receive two complimentary perks from various options, including a complimentary drink, a spa credit up to USD50, a room upgrade, early check-in at 1200, late check-out at 1600, immersive experiences, or a complimentary pet stay (available at selected properties).

This enticing promotion notably includes stays at Dusit’s reimagined flagship, Dusit Thani Bangkok, which recently reopened after a stunning transformation. It also includes other recently added properties, such as Dusit Princess Chiang Mai (reopening after a three-year transformation) and Dusit Princess Melaka (Dusit’s first hotel in Malaysia, in the heart of the UNESCO-listed city).

For members of Dusit’s loyalty programme, Dusit Gold, the special offer is even more rewarding, with an extra 15% savings. Joining the Dusit Gold program is free and can be completed online at https://www.dusit.com/enrollment/

For more information, visit Double Perks.