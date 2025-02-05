Macau hosts HXB Group sales event

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2025: HBX Group, a B2B travel technology marketplace, will host its signature annual convention, MarketHub Asia 2025, from 11 to 14 February at Studio City in Macau.

HBX Group, Vice President of Sales Pippa Williamson will deliver a business update highlighting the challenges and opportunities shaping travel today, revealing HBX Group’s sales vision for the future.

Photo credit: HBX Group.

Pacific Asia Travel Association CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid will deliver a keynote address on sustainable tourism. The presentation will focus on the trends reshaping the industry and the role of collaboration between the public and private sectors in fostering a more resilient future.

Social media, cloud computing and booking platforms such as Amazon Web Services, TikTok and Klook will discuss topics ranging from the latest AI applications and sustainable tourism to evolving traveller behaviours.

Studio City, Accor, Minor Hotels, Dusit Hotels and Resorts, and Center Hotels are MarketHub Asia’s platinum sponsors.

“We look forward to welcoming our clients and partners to Macau for this year’s MarketHub Asia,” said HBX Group Chief Commercial Officer

Carlos Muñoz. “This year’s event brings together some of the brightest minds and most innovative organisations in the sector, offering powerful insights and diverse perspectives on the opportunities and challenges shaping our industry.”