KUCHING, 21 February 2025: Tourism Malaysia, with the Sarawak Tourism Board, Business Events Sarawak, and the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore, conducted a business-to-business (B2B) seminar earlier this week connecting local tourism industry players with Singaporean travel agents.

It was part of the “Meet-The-Experts” programme that hosted 18 travel agents from Singapore and highlighted a four-day, three-night familiarisation trip (FAM Trip) to Sibu, showcasing Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage, diverse ethnic communities and local cuisine.

The B@B seminar held at the Riverside Majestic Hotel Puteri Wing gave the 18 travel agents from Singapore an opportunity to network with 25 local representatives, including travel agents, tourism product owners and hoteliers.

The newly appointed Director of Tourism Malaysia director for Sarawak, Rubiah Tul Adwiyah Haji Md Yusof, officially opened the programme. In her address, she emphasised the importance of collaboration and innovation in promoting Sarawak as a premier travel destination.

“We anticipate this initiative will lead to the development of compelling travel packages and promotions that highlight Sarawak as a must-visit destination for Singaporeans, especially given the 26 weekly flights currently operating between Singapore and Sarawak.

The programme presented responsible tourism experiences that are attractive for Singaporean tourists and will be part of the promotions for the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

Beyond the B2B sessions, the FAM trip to Sibu allows participants to immerse themselves in the Borneo Rainforest, enjoy a scenic journey along the Rajang River (Malaysia’s longest) and experience the Iban culture and the Melanau Heritage Trail.

First launched in 2022, the “Meet-The-Experts” programme is an initiative by Tourism Malaysia Singapore to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange between Malaysian travel trade partners and their Singaporean counterparts. The programme supports new business partnerships, contract renewals, product updates, and developing attractive travel packages tailored for the Singaporean market.

Since its inception in Johor Bahru, followed by successful sessions in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, and Kelantan, the Meet-The-Experts programme has sparked enthusiastic participation, resulting in the creation of 268 travel packages showcasing Malaysia’s hidden gems and enriching cultural experiences.

The ASEAN market has predominantly contributed to Malaysia’s tourism sector, with Singapore ranking as the top source of tourist-generating markets. Singapore contributed significantly to the 18.9 million visitors from January to December 2024.

For more information on Sarawak attractions visit: Sarawak Tourism Board