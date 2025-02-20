BANGKOK, 21 February 2025: Emirates will bring back the Emirates Travel Fair 2025, which will convene from 27 February to 2 March at Siam Paragon’s Fashion Hall (1st floor), Bangkok, Thailand.

This four-day event is an opportunity to secure savings on both economy and business-class tickets across the Emirates global network. Whether you dream of exploring Hong Kong, experiencing the magic of Dubai, or indulging in the charm of European cities like Istanbul, Zurich, or Amsterdam, this is your opportunity to make those travel dreams a reality.

Immerse yourself in the Emirates experience with a dedicated lounge area to relax and unwind. Interact with the friendly Emirates cabin crew and gain a preview of the world-class service that awaits you.

Partner banks, including KBANK, KTC, SCB, and UOB, deliver offers exclusively for tickets purchased at the event.

Emirates connects travellers to over 140 destinations across 80 countries. Experience the Emirates difference with convenient flight options from Thailand, including 35 weekly flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Dubai, 14 weekly flights from Phuket to Dubai, and a daily flight from Bangkok to Hong Kong.

For flight information and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com.