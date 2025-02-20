Vietjet adds third flight to Singapore 

HO CHI MINH CITY, 21 February 2025: Vietjet will increase flights to Singapore from its Ho Chi Minh City hub starting 30 March 2025.

The low-cost airline will increase flights from two to three daily using an A321 with 213 seats. The other two Singapore-bound flights depart early morning from Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0650 and 0850.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

The third service has a mid-day departure.

Flight VJ815 will depart Ho Chi Minh City at 1120 and arrive in Singapore at 1425.

Flight VJ816 will depart Changi Airport at 1525 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 1630

The airline recently announced the introduction of new routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Beijing and Guangzhou (China), as well as Ho Chi Minh City to Bangalore and Hyderabad (India).

Vietjet has opened sales for two new routes to Bangalore and Hyderabad before the new services launch on 18 and 19 March respectively.

These two new routes will increase the number of routes between Vietnam and India to 10, connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang with major metropolitan areas, economic, cultural, political, and technology centres such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.