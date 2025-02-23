Vietnam extends Visa Exemption Scheme

HANOI, 24 February 2025: Vietnam targets 22 to 23 million foreign visitors this year following an expansion of its visa exemption scheme for citizens in three more countries — Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland.

Voice of Vietnam World reported that foreign visitor arrivals to Ho Chi Minh City surged during the recent Lunar New Year, according to the city’s Municipal Department of Tourism.

Director Le Truong Hien Hoa told VOVWorld: “We are investing in high-value tourism products to attract more visitors, encourage longer stays, and provide a richer experience. We are maintaining traditional markets while targeting new ones. More open visa policies are needed to remain competitive with other countries.”

Visitor arrivals to Vietnam surpassed 17.5 million in 2024, representing a significant surge driven by strategic initiatives such as more relaxed visa policies. Expanded air routes and increased flight frequencies, particularly from major Asian and European markets, improved accessibility and facilitated travel to Vietnam. Strong recovery was evident in key markets such as South Korea, China, and India.

As part of the 2025 Tourism Stimulus Programme, Vietnam has announced visa exemptions for Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland for stays up to 45 days, effective from 1 March to 31 December 2025.

Expanded Visa-Free Stays

Vietnam has extended the visa-free duration to 45 days for citizens of:

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Russia

Japan

South Korea

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Belarus.

(Source: VOVWorld and Vietnam.VN)