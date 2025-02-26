Qatar Airways speeds up ‘Starlink’ rollout

DOHA, 27 February 2025: Qatar Airways has achieved a new milestone by installing Starlink on its 30th aircraft and successfully equipping over 50% of its Boeing 777 fleet ahead of schedule.

The achievement comes four months after the airline launched the world’s first Boeing 777 Starlink-enabled flight and two months after surpassing its initial 2024 target of 12 installations by upgrading 15 aircraft with Starlink connectivity.

Qatar Airways has significantly accelerated its Starlink rollout, cutting installation time per aircraft from three or two days to just 9.5 hours, reducing the retrofit by nearly three-quarters of the initial timeline. The airline has ensured a seamless process without impacting operations or flight schedules by carefully timing the installations to fit within a 12-hour overnight timeframe.

The installation was initially planned to be completed in two years. However, the airline has optimised its process and will complete the entire Boeing 777 fleet rollout in the second quarter of 2025.