Sheraton flag unfurls over new-build Phuket resort

BANGKOK, 27 February 2025: Marriott International recently signed an agreement with property developer Jee Teng Hospitality to open Sheraton Nai Harn Beach. The new-build resort will mark the debut of the iconic Sheraton Hotels & Resorts brand in Phuket.

Designs indicate the resort will feature 600 rooms. Located on a 4.3-hectare beachfront site along Nai Harn Bay, most of the resort’s 600 rooms, suites and villas will offer uninterrupted views of the Andaman Sea.

Artist impression: Sheraton Nai Harn Beach.

Plans include two swimming pools, a large fitness centre and spa, six treatment rooms, and a Kid’s Club. The property will also feature 763 sqm of function space to host events such as weddings.

Nai Harn district is known for restaurants, boutique shops, a lively beachside night market, and the spectacular sunset and sunrise vistas of Promthep Cape, Phuket’s southernmost point, a 3km drive from the property.

Sheraton Nai Harn Beach will become the fifth Sheraton-branded property in Thailand, complementing existing locations in Bangkok, Koh Samui, Hua Hin, and Pranburi. The current status regarding an opening date is “in the pipeline.” However, a Sheraton executive reckons it should be ready to accept guest bookings in 2029.