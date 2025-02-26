DUBAI UAE, 27 February 2025: Emirates and Garuda Indonesia have unlocked new opportunities for frequent flyer members with the launch of a joint loyalty programme offering this week.

Emirates Skywards and GarudaMiles members can now earn and redeem Miles while travelling across a combined network of more than 200 destinations.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Aviation Festival Asia 2025 by Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, and Rahmaniar, Miles & Ancillary Group Head Garuda Indonesia.

The two carriers launched a codeshare agreement in 2022 and have since expanded their partnership to offer loyalty programme members more destinations, more ‘Miles’, and more rewards.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “At Emirates Skywards, we’re always exploring new ways to offer more choice, value, and opportunities for our members. Our exciting new partnership with Garuda Indonesia will significantly benefit both Skywards and GarudaMiles members.

This strategic collaboration aligns with Skywards’ vision of creating a truly global loyalty experience for our members worldwide. It will open new doors for frequent flyers to earn and redeem miles across our combined networks while also expanding our renowned loyalty offering in Southeast Asia. We look forward to growing this partnership and delivering even greater value to our members.”

Garuda Indonesia President & CEO Wamildan Tsani Panjaitan explained: “We are thrilled to present this enhanced value partnership for both Garuda Indonesia and Emirates loyal passengers. With this new joint loyalty programme, Garuda Indonesia represents its commitment to always delivering exciting offers to our GarudaMiles members while adding more benefits for Skywards members.”

‘Earn better’ and ‘Spend better’

Emirates Skywards is renowned for its extensive brand partnership portfolio. The loyalty programme’s new partnership with Garuda Indonesia means Skywards members can now unlock exclusive benefits while travelling in the following five ways.

Explore and earn: Earn and redeem Miles while travelling with Garuda Indonesia to 37 destinations in the archipelago and to more than 15 destinations worldwide.

Pile on the Miles: Earn up to 1 Skywards Mile per mile flown in economy class; 1.25 Skywards Miles in business class, and two Skywards Miles in First Class.

More ways to redeem: Redeem Miles for travel on Garuda Indonesia flights in Economy Class and Business Class, with redemptions starting at 8,000 Miles.

Rewards flow both ways: The partnership will also enable GarudaMiles members to ‘make every Mile count’ and ‘unlock rewards faster.’ GarudaMiles Members can earn and spend Miles across Emirates’ global network, including flight rewards on Emirates Economy and Business Class cabins.

Seamless connectivity: Emirates currently operates double daily flights to Jakarta and Bali with its iconic Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft – connecting Indonesian customers to more than 140 destinations across six continents. The airline’s codeshare agreement with Garuda Indonesia offers customers seamless connectivity across the Americas, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Award-winning loyalty programme

Emirates Skywards has more than 34 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can also earn Miles with many partners across hotels, car rentals, retail, lifestyle and more worldwide.

Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, gift cards, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours, and money-can’t-buy experiences.

For more information on flights and to make a booking visit: www.emirates.com.