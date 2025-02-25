Nepal: NICE for MICE

POKHARA, Nepal, 26 February 2025: The Nepal India China Expo (NICE) 2025 closes today, 26 February, having attracted close to 800 delegates for three days of networking and discussions in Pokhara.

It was the first expo created to drive new collaborations, investment opportunities, and cross-border partnerships by bringing together tourism, trade, and business leaders from three nations (Nepal, India, and China).

Photo credit PATA Nepal Chapter.

As one enthusiastic delegate posted on Facebook, the historic tri-nation tourism expo in Pokhara, with buyers and sellers from Nepal, India, and China, will strengthen tourism ties and unlock new opportunities for MICE tourism.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in positioning Nepal as a tourism hub between its two giant neighbours while strengthening regional cooperation. A united effort in tourism can boost economies, create new travel experiences, and bring people closer across borders,” said panellist Nandini Lahe Thapa.

Apart from industry insights and networking sessions, NICE 2025 highlighted the need to grow business events tourism, reflected in the keynote presentation delivered by the Pacific Asia Travel Association CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid and the banner headline over the stage “NICE for MICE.”

Pacific Asia Travel Association CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid.

NICE Nepal India China Expo was the first tri-nation expo hosted in the Pokhara Event Centre from 24 to 26 February and organised by the PATA Nepal Chapter in collaboration with the Nepal Tourism Board, Ministry of Industry and Tourism (Gandaki Province), Pokhara Metropolitan City, Pokhara Tourism Council, and other key public and private sector partners and stakeholders. Chief Guest at the event was the Honorable Badri Prasad Pandey – Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation – Government of Nepal.

Pokhara Metropolitan City’s Mayor, Dhan Raj Acharya, expressed his happiness and pride in hosting NICE 2025 in Nepal’s tourism capital, noting it was the most significant event ever held in Pokhara that would significantly boost the city’s tourism promotions.

The landmark event brought together the world’s two largest outbound travel markets, India and China, for an event hosted in Nepal.

Show organisers estimated that on the opening day, the three-day event attracted close to 800 delegates and VIPs, including 150 regional buyers, 100 exhibitors, 20 speakers, and 25 media from the three countries.

“The primary goal of the expo was to explore Nepal’s tourism potential in India and China and to promote opportunities for integrated hospitality businesses, the PATA Nepal Chapter said in a press statement.