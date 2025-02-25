Cebu Pacific flies to HCMC

MANILA, 26 February 2025: Cebu Pacific will launch direct flights between Cebu and Ho Chi Minh City in April, marking the first time an airline directly connects passengers from Central Visayas to Vietnam.

Starting 7 April 2025, CEB will operate direct flights from Cebu to Ho Chi Minh City three times a week — every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Photo credit: Cebu Pacific.

“As Vietnam continues to grow in popularity among Filipino travellers, launching a new gateway to the country via Ho Chi Minh City is an exciting step for Cebu Pacific. We look forward to offering travellers from Cebu the chance to explore a new destination more seamlessly and welcome more international visitors to discover the Philippines,” said CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao.

To introduce the route, the airline offered fares as low as PHP1 one-way base fare (excluding fees and surcharges) from 20 to 24 February for travel from 7 April to 31 July 2025.

The airline will deploy A320neo aircraft departing Cebu on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Flight schedule

5J5780 will depart Cebu (CEB) at 2045 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 2255.

5J5781 will depart Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0005 and arrive in Cebu (CEB) at 0410. Flights depart on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Cebu Pacific will compete head-on with Philippine Airlines due to launch three weekly flights between Cebu and Ho Chi Minh City effective 2 May. (Flights depart Cebu on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.)

CEB currently flies to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.