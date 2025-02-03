Lufthansa extends A380 service to Bangkok

BANGKOK, 4 February 2024: Lufthansa extends its A380 flights from Munich to Bangkok until 25 April 2025 to accommodate strong passenger bookings during Thailand’s Songkran Festival 13 to 15 April and the Easter holidays (20 April) in Europe.

Airlines of the Lufthansa Group currently operate up to 31 weekly flights between Thailand and Europe.

In a press statement on Monday, Lufthansa said it “was pleased to announce the extension of its Airbus A380 service from Bangkok to Munich for the peak Songkran holiday season.”

In response to growing demand during this key travel period, Lufthansa will operate its flagship aircraft on this route, offering passengers a luxurious and comfortable flying experience between the two major cities.

The A380, known for its spacious cabins, will be deployed for additional flights starting in early April 2025, coinciding with the annual Songkran Festival in Thailand. As one of the most significant cultural events in Thailand, the Songkran holiday attracts millions of travellers both domestically and internationally. Lufthansa’s decision to extend its A380 service aims to provide travellers with enhanced capacity and superior comfort during this busy travel period.

“We are excited to extend our A380 service on the Munich-Bangkok route during the Songkran holiday season,” said Lufthansa Vice President Asia Pacific & Joint Ventures East Felipe Bonifatti.

“The A380 offers unparalleled comfort and capacity, and we are confident that our passengers will appreciate the extra space and top-tier service as they travel during the busy Thai New Year period.”