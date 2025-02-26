NATAS Fair partners with Etiga Insurance

SINGAPORE, 27 February 2025: Etiqa Insurance Singapore returns as the Official Travel Insurer for the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Travel Fair 2025.

Themed ‘Travel, Explore, Live It!’, Singapore’s largest consumer travel fair, will be held at the Singapore Expo from 28 February to 2 March 2025.

Etiqa will provide insurance coverage to patrons, including discounts of up to 35% off Etiqa’s Travel Infinite* insurance plan to ensure comprehensive travel protection for all Singaporean travellers.

Travellers can choose the cover that best suits their needs, ensuring they have the proper protection for their trip.

“At Etiqa Insurance Singapore, our mission is to protect what matters most; our customers. We are excited to continue our partnership with NATAS and help more travellers explore the world with confidence,” said Etiqa Insurance Singapore CEO Raymond Ong,

Etiqa will also offer one lucky visitor a chance to win SGD3,000 worth of travel vouchers with any policy purchase at the fair. In addition, all participating customers who purchase Etiqa’s travel insurance products at the fair will receive a complimentary gift, subject to a minimum premium of SGD50.