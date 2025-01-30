More Australians holiday at home

BRISBANE, Australia, 31 January 2025: Australians have become comfortable with holidaying at home, with a new survey showing 60% of respondents who holidayed in the past year did so domestically.

Holidays within Australia became the norm during the Covid pandemic due to international border closures, but 2024 data by Budget Direct Travel Insurance shows that the trend has stuck.

Capitalising on nearby travel options has meant 51% of respondents holidayed for one to two weeks, with 26% making the most of a long or standard weekend to get away.

“Domestic holidays remain an easy and comfortable holiday option for Australians; we can benefit from the incredibly diverse range of destinations on offer to explore from sandy beaches to ski fields to rain forests,” a Budget Direct spokesperson said.

Age makes little difference regarding short-term holidays, with Australians aged 18-75 showing similar frequency of local breaks. The age group taking the most weekend breaks was the 38–47-year-old group, with 30% taking weekend holidays.

The 68–75-year-old group was the lowest, with 20% taking weekend breaks in the past 12 months.

For holidays of one to two weeks, the age group varied little, with 53% of 18–27-year-olds and the 48-57-year-old groups holidaying for one to two weeks in the past 12 months.

Regarding which state took the most weekend and one-to-two-week holidays, New South Wales took the most weekend holidays (30% of respondents), and South Australia took the most one-to-two-week holidays (58%).

As for who we holiday with, either couples or family and relatives were mostly out and about together holidaying in the past 12 months, representing 51% and 44% of travellers.

Friends represented 17% of travelling companions, with 14% of holidayers travelling alone and 1% joining a tour.

Australians are still savvy holiday planners, with 70% saving for their holiday and also staying below or within their budget.

(SOURCE Budget Direct)

https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/travel-insurance/research/domestic-holiday-survey.html