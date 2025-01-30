Agoda shoutout for global events 2025

SINGAPORE, 31 January 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda identifies five global events in 2025 that will captivate travellers worldwide.

These occasions provide opportunities to explore diverse cultures, witness natural wonders, and participate in significant gatherings, inviting travellers to broaden their horizons and create meaningful connections.

Photo credit: SAIL Amsterdam. SAIL Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands (August 20 – 24).

2025 promises various sports, cultural, and celestial experiences for those eager to explore. Here are five events special to 2025.

2025 Jubilee Year – Rome, Italy (Throughout 2025)

Celebrate the 2025 Jubilee in Rome, a special holy year observed once every 25 years. This event marks a time for reflection and pilgrimage, drawing millions to the Eternal City. A key highlight is the World Meeting of Families in June 2025, which will unite families worldwide for faith-focused events. Throughout the year, various special jubilees and celebrations offer unique opportunities for the more spiritual traveller.

Northern Lights – Tromsø, Norway (January – April)

Witness the awe-inspiring Northern Lights in Tromsø, Norway, a prime location for viewing this natural wonder. The aurora borealis is a yearly phenomenon, but 2025 is expected to be particularly remarkable due to the solar maximum, a period of increased solar activity, which enhances the likelihood of spectacular displays. This celestial event allows travellers to see the sky illuminated in vivid colours, providing a unique opportunity to connect with nature.

World Expo 2025 – Osaka, Japan (13 April – 13 October)

Osaka hosts the World Expo, a six-month global display of innovation and culture. Visitors can explore diverse pavilions, experience advanced technologies, as well as enjoy Osaka’s and the Kansai region’s unique cultural offerings.

SAIL Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands (20 – 24 August)

Experience the maritime spectacle of SAIL Amsterdam, a unique event every five years. The city will host an impressive fleet of tall ships, naval vessels, and historical boats worldwide. Visitors can enjoy ship tours, parades, and cultural performances along the IJhaven, offering a rare glimpse into maritime history and the lively atmosphere of Amsterdam’s waterfront.

SEA Games – Bangkok, Thailand (9 – 20 December)

The Southeast Asian Games, commonly known as the SEA Games, is a biennial multi-sport event involving participants from the region.

(Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam).

In 2025, Bangkok will host athletes competing in various sports and showcasing exceptional talent and sportsmanship. This event offers a chance to experience the culture and camaraderie of Southeast Asia, with competitions held in multiple venues throughout the city.

(SOURCE: Agoda)