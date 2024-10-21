LANGKAWI, 22 October 2024: Langkawi, renowned for its 99 magical islands, has again captured global recognition by securing the fourth spot in the Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards 2024’s Top 10 Best Islands in Asia.

Voted by discerning travellers worldwide, the accolade confirms the success of the Naturally Langkawi campaign, which presents the enchanting island’s rare combination of pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and mystical landscapes.

As a testament to its vast natural wonders, Langkawi has been gazetted as a UNESCO Global Geopark, an internationally recognised reserve showcasing millions of years of geological history. Its stunning environment, from towering limestone formations to meandering mangroves, makes it a natural wonder and a sanctuary for unforgettable retreats.

Harmonious Blend of Nature and Luxury

Langkawi’s charm extends beyond its stunning landscapes. It offers a variety of luxury hotels and resorts that cater to discerning travellers. Each property provides remarkable experiences, blending world-class hospitality with the island’s breathtaking natural surroundings. Whether visitors seek serene retreats immersed in nature or indulgent stays with luxurious amenities, Langkawi offers the perfect setting to unwind and explore the island’s untouched beauty.

The island has continued to grow, striking the perfect balance between preserving its traditional allure while introducing new attractions. Notable highlights include the world-famous SkyCab, on top of which stands the majestic Eagle’s Nest which offers panoramic views of the Andaman Sea, and the newly launched Dream Forest, bringing an artistic touch to its rich cultural scene.

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) CEO Dato’ Haslina Abdul Hamid commented: “Langkawi’s recognition in the Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards is remarkable, reflecting our dedication to sustainable tourism and preserving the unique UNESCO Geopark. This accolade, voted by travellers, reinforces Langkawi’s position as a leading global destination, and we are excited to continue welcoming visitors from around the world.”

The Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards stand out globally as a coveted recognition. They are voted by travellers who have personally experienced the destinations, making these awards a true reflection of global favourites. Langkawi’s place at #4 in Asia underscores its appeal and its rise to prominence among the best islands in the world.

This year, Langkawi joins an elite list of Asian islands, including Boracay, Phuket, Palawan, and Bali. Its position in the Top 10 solidifies its standing among these iconic destinations, showcasing its unique blend of natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and luxurious amenities.

Naturally Langkawi: A Glimpse into the Future

As a UNESCO Global Geopark committed to sustainable tourism, Langkawi continues to enchant visitors with its natural beauty, history, and culture blend. From its serene waterfalls to its crystal-clear waters, Langkawi is an island where every experience feels magical. Whether travellers seek adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, Langkawi promises an unforgettable retreat.

For more information on Langkawi visit: www.naturallylangkawi.my

https://www.langkawigeopark.com.my/