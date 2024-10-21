SINGAPORE, 22 October 2024: Emirates has emerged as the ‘World’s Best Airline’ among 90 global carriers in a recent comprehensive and methodological study by Telegraph Travel.

The detailed ranking and ratings were calculated using more than 30 criteria, such as punctuality, baggage allowance, route network, quality of home airport, age of fleet, value of rewards programme, and tastiness of in-flight meals. The results were calculated referencing data from more than 18 independent and international awards, readers polls, rating websites, and expert reviews.

Described as a ‘worthy winner,’ the study announced that Emirates ‘ticks nearly every box, from baggage allowance to punctuality. It is the airline that operates the largest number of double-decker Airbus A380s, the jet that passengers love best – because it offers the most space and legroom in all cabins, including economy.

The article adds: “Premium economy on its A380s is the best in the sky. Business class never disappoints and comes with a chauffeur to drive you to and from the airport, which is increasingly a rarity. First class has the finest wine list of any carrier – and showers. Its route network is also one of the biggest: 140 cities in 77 countries. It was voted the best long-haul carrier in the world by 30,000 Telegraph Travel readers.”

The independent methodology for the study included 90 airlines, selected for the number of annual passengers carried and points were awarded based on each carrier’s performance across a range of criteria, including reliability, connectivity, luggage rules, inflight experience, average age of fleet, quality of home airport, value of rewards programme, safety, heritage, quality of lounges as well as multiple readers polls and rankings from Apex to Airline Ratings, Skytrax to TrustPilot reviews and more. The full breakdown of the results can be found here.

So far in 2024, Emirates has received an additional 19 awards and recognitions from a wide array of sources across the globe, including seven accolades at the Skytrax World Airline Awards in June for World’s Best Airline Inflight Entertainment, Best First Class Airline Comfort Amenities, Best First Class Airline in the Middle East, Best First Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East, Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East, Best Premium Economy Class Airline in the Middle East and Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East.For information on flights or to make a booking, visit www.emirates.com.