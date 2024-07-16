Italy and Croatia airlines strengthen codeshare

ROME, 17 July 2024: ITA Airways, home-based in Italy and Croatia Airlines, Croatia’s national flag carrier, are expanding their codeshare agreement.

This strengthened collaboration will further enhance travel options and connectivity for airline customers between the two countries.

Currently, the routes between Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO) and Zagreb, Split, and Dubrovnik, operated by Croatia Airlines, are already codeshare flights with ITA Airways.

This expansion, effective Monday, includes Croatia Airlines’ “OU” flight code on ITA Airways’ domestic routes between Rome Fiumicino and Palermo, Bologna, Florence, and Naples, thus enhancing passengers’ travel options.

This strengthened codeshare agreement between ITA Airways and Croatia Airlines will provide both business and leisure travellers with more choices and convenience when flying within the networks of both airlines. Italy will be more accessible to Croatia Airlines’ customers, thanks to seamless connections from Rome to the listed domestic destinations.

Similarly, ITA Airways will benefit from increased traffic flows between Italy and Croatia, catering to both leisure and business travellers.

The codeshare flights are now available for booking through the airlines’ respective websites (ita-airways.com and croatiaairlines.com), reservation systems, and travel agencies.