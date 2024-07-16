Resorts World One explores the Arabian Gulf

DELHI, India, 17 July 2024: Cruise fans from India will soon have a brand-new experience at sea with Resorts World Cruises, which is expanding its sailings to the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman with the cruise ship Resorts World One.

Indian cruise fans can discover the fly-cruise experience from India with a flight to Dubai and embark on a cruise adventure on Resorts World One.

Resorts World One will sail from Dubai from 18 October 2024 onwards, offering itineraries that include the two-night Sir Bani Yas Weekend Cruise with departures on Fridays; a three-night Oman Cruise to Khasab and Muscat departing on Sundays; and a two-night Doha Cruise departing on Wednesdays. Guests can combine two or all three of the itineraries to increase the cruise length up to seven nights.

Resorts World Cruises operates cruises with homeports in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia. With the upcoming homeport deployment in Dubai, Resorts World One is expected to make 75 calls in the region with 150,000 passengers over six months, which will significantly contribute to the growth of cruise tourism in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Resorts World One will attract a new segment of Fly cruise passengers from India, increasing diversity in the Arabian Gulf cruise market.