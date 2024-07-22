SINGAPORE, 23 July 2024: The 45th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR 2024) was held at Busan’s BEXCO from 13 to 21 July, showcasing the city’s world-class meeting facilities and destination attractions.

The Committee on Space Research is the largest consortium on space science in the world, and COSPAR 2024 rallied 2,700 space scientists from approximately 60 countries for discussions around future directions and international cooperation in space development. With the successful conclusion of COSPAR 2024 in Busan, the maritime MICE city is rising as a new centre of the aerospace industry. The following is a recommended itinerary, where you can visit some of the unique places in Busan to enjoy a hands-on space science experience.

Source: Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute

An Introduction to Space Science in Busan

The Busan National Science Museum was established to help children understand the world through science. It consists of three permanent exhibitions. Exhibition 1 is dedicated to the automotive and aerospace progress Korea has achieved so far. Here, visitors can learn about space science and technology, including moon exploration and international space stations, through multimedia presentations. There is also a simulation of the first civilian space tour that is popular with visitors of all ages.

After your visit, take a tour of the Busan Institute of Creative Convergence Education. Indoor and outdoor exhibits on a wide range of disciplines, including space science and oceanography, give visitors a stimulating experience full of science and education. In the Space Science Theater you will have an enjoyable experience of the birth and development of the universe, and gain a better understanding of the sun, the moon, rockets, missions to Mars, and other space science tidbits. Other space experiences available will have you try controlling a Mars explorer robot and taking a virtual tour of a space station!

Source: Busan National Science Museum.

A Close Encounter with Space Science

The observatory and planetarium at Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute offer a wealth of space science knowledge. Step into the planetarium to experience immersive media presentations on the universe, and enjoy a VR-enhanced nighttime firmament where you can observe the movements of stars by time and by season.

The last stop on this month’s recommended itinerary is the Gwangalli M Drone Light Show at Gwangalli Beach! It is a spectacle put on by a swarm of colorfully lit-up drones in free flight against the night sky. The regular performance features around 700 drones, while special performances feature up to 2,000 drones, making for an unforgettable visual experience.

Source: Suyeong District Office.

Busan, already renowned for its tourist attractions, also becomes known as a space science city, boasting an educational tourism infrastructure for experiencing space science. As a MICE city offering unique and enjoyable experiences, Busan is highly recommended for those looking to explore space science.

For more information on Busan visit: https://www.busanmice.or.kr/en/main.do