LANGKAWI, 23 July 2024: The new cable installation and connection project for cable cars at Langkawi Skycab was completed on 22 July after an intensive annual inspection and system overhaul.

Langkawi Development Authority Chief Executive Officer, YBhg Dato Haslina Binti Abdul Hamid conducted a site inspection on 19 July, accompanied by Panorama Langkawi Acting Chief Operating Officer Ir Abu Hashim bin Abd Rahman and LADA staff. The project was officially completed shortly afterwards on 22 July.

Photo credit: LADA Facebook post. LADA ticked off the boxes at Langkawi Skycab’s annual inspection.

A comprehensive inspection is carried out annually to ensure the cable car ride complies with international safety standards and is safe for visitors.

Langkawi SkyCab is one of the iconic attractions in Langkawi that connects Oriental Village in Burau Bay with Mount Machinchang, providing breathtaking views of Langkawi archipelago and surrounding areas.

The Langkawi SkyCab, also known as the Langkawi Cable Car, is a gondola lift and one of the major attractions in Langkawi Island, Kedah, Malaysia. It provides an aerial link from the Oriental Village at Teluk Burau to the peak of Gunung Machinchang, which is also the location of the Langkawi Sky Bridge.

The 2.2km cable car ride takes about 15 minutes and offers stunning panoramic views of the Langkawi archipelago, including rainforests, beaches, and distant islands. It is the highest cable car ride in all of Malaysia.

Fast facts on Langkawi SkyCab

It holds the world record for the longest free-span mono cable car system.

The gondola cabins can hold up to six passengers.

There is an option to choose a glass-bottom floor gondola for an even more thrilling experience.

The SkyCab takes you up to 708 meters above sea level to the Langkawi Sky Bridge, a curved pedestrian bridge that offers even more breathtaking views.

The Langkawi SkyCab is currently closed for yearly maintenance, which commenced on 9 July and was completed on 22 July 2024. It is now ready for its reopening, which is due to be confirmed any day now.

For more information on LADA, visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/ and www.naturallylangkawi.my