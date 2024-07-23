Batik Air adds South Thailand routes

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 July 2024: Batik Air will launch two new routes from its home base in Kuala Lumpur to Hat Yai and Krabi in southern Thailand.

With flights commencing on 13 September, the airline will operate daily to both Thai destinations using B737-800 aircraft configured with business and economy cabins.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Batik Air’s commitment to enhancing travel options and seamless connectivity across Southeast Asia’s most enchanting destinations.

Hat Yai is famed for its bustling commercial markets and street food, while Krabi has its beaches, breathtaking vistas of limestone cliffs, and idyllic off-shore islands, including the famous Phi Phi Islands.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy highlighted the strategic importance of these new routes, noting Thailand’s popularity among Malaysian travellers, who make over 4 million annual visits.

“Last year alone, 4.62 million Malaysian tourists explored Thailand’s wonders, underlining the growing appeal of destinations like Hat Yai and Krabi. This expansion aligns with our commitment to meet rising demand and deliver exceptional travel experiences,” he added.

He further highlighted the rising number of Thai tourists visiting Malaysia, which exceeded 1.5 million last year, emphasising the robust tourism ties between the two countries and the necessity to expand our route network to better cater to our passengers’ needs.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Malaysia currently ranks as the top visitor to Krabi, while Hat Yai welcomes approximately 2.5 million Malaysian visitors annually.

Batik Air remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled comfort and service, inviting travellers to embark on unforgettable journeys to these new destinations.

Daily flights to Krabi

Flight OD586 departs Kuala Lumpur at 1140 and arrives in Krabi at 1205.

Flight OD587 departs Krabi at 1305 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1540.

Daily flights to Hat Yai

Flight OD588 departs Kuala Lumpur at 1135 and arrives in Hat Yai at 1150.

Flight OD589 departs Hat Yai at 1240 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1500.