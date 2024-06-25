Broome seals seasonal link to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 26 June 2026: Jetstar Asia’s (3K) first flight from Singapore to Broome, Western Australia, took off on 25 June, as the low-cost carrier launched seasonal flights to one of Australia’s most charming destinations.

The new service makes Jetstar Asia the only airline to operate international flights to regional Western Australia. Importantly, it marks the first time scheduled services have been established between the two destinations.

Operated by an Airbus A320 during the dry season, the twice-weekly return services will offer close to 13,000 low-fare seats between the Lion City and the coastal town of Broome from June to October. The seasonal service will recommence in April 2025.

For travellers from Singapore, Broome is the gateway to the Kimberley region, famous for its breathtaking natural beauty, including the white sands of Cable Beach, the dinosaur footprints at Gantheaume Point, and whale watching in the Indian Ocean.

The new route also provides a direct link for residents from Australia’s Northwest to Singapore, opening up new international travel opportunities with easy access to Jetstar Asia’s extensive network and many partner airlines through Changi Airport. As a destination in its own right, Singapore offers a great city shopping and dining scene and exciting nightlife.

Jetstar Asia COO Geoffrey Lui said he was excited to add Broome to its growing network, responding to the rising demand for unique travel experiences.

“We know our customers love to explore, and with our low fares, they can now add Broome to their list of must-visit destinations,” said Lui.

“As we continue to grow, we remain committed to delivering new experiences for our customers while making international travel more accessible and affordable.

“We would like to thank Tourism WA and Broome International Airport for their ongoing support in connecting the two cities with our low fares travel.”

Acting Tourism Minister of Western Australia, John Carey noted that Tuesday’s flight launch marks a significant leap forward in expanding Western Australia’s aviation capacity.

“We are very excited to provide international visitors with direct access to our diverse North West region and an entirely new gateway into our state,” Carey adds.

“This Singapore to Broome service presents an incredible opportunity to turbocharge international visitor numbers to our Northwest and inject millions into the region’s accommodation, hospitality, and tourism businesses.

“This new international entry point into WA will also provide new itinerary options for overseas visitors from around the world through Singapore’s Changi Airport as a major global hub to help transform how visitors explore our state.”