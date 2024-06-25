SQ serves two Beijing airports

SINGAPORE, 26 June 2024: Singapore Airlines will increase its flights to Beijing, China, by launching a daily flight to the city’s Daxing International Airport, starting 11 November.

The new daily services to Beijing Daxing International Airport will supplement the airline’s existing services to Beijing Capital International Airport.

Effective 5 August, Singapore Airlines will also increase flights to Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) from 18 to 21 weekly services.

That will give the airline three daily departures from Singapore at 0110 (SQ800*), 0830 (SQ802) and 1650 (SQ806).

*SQ800 currently flies four times weekly to PEK on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. It will increase to daily on 5 August.

The average roundtrip fare on the SIN-PEK route is USD590.

New flight SIN-PKX

Flight SQ810 will depart Singapore Changi (SIN) at 0030 and arrive in Daxing International Airport (PKX) at 0655.

Flight SQ811 will depart Daxing International Airport (PKX) at 0925 and arrive in Singapore (SIN) at 1550.

SIA will serve the route with its Boeing 787-10 aircraft, featuring 36 Business Class seats and 301 Economy Class seats.

Bookings for the new route SIN-PKX (SQ810/SQ811) are already open on the airline’s website. The roundtrip fare, including tax and fees, starts at SGD407.

Flight Schedules to Beijing Daxing International Airport

From Beijing Daxing, one of the world’s largest airports, travellers can explore Beijing and nearby Tianjin and Hebei. PKX offers advanced facilities, a strategic location, and superior connectivity to and from Beijing and surrounding regions.

Beijing is a dynamic metropolis where ancient history meets modernity. It offers a rich tapestry of cultural heritage, architectural marvels, and bustling urban life.

Check out these iconic spots on your next trip

• The Great Wall of China: Experience this ancient fortification’s awe-inspiring beauty and grandeur with stunning scenic views.

• The Forbidden City: Delve into the heart of Chinese imperial history by visiting the world’s largest imperial palace.

• Beijing Hutongs: Take a rickshaw ride or walk through Beijing’s traditional alleyways, which offer a glimpse into the city’s past and present way of life.• 798 Art District: Discover Beijing’s contemporary art scene in this vibrant area, where old factory spaces have been converted into galleries, studios, and cafes.