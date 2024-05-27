TAT ties the knot with Traveloka

BANGKOK, Thailand, 28 May 2024: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Traveloka, a leading travel platform in Southeast Asia have, t signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to enhance the travel platform’s commitment to Thailand’s tourism industry.

Both parties will collaborate to promote inbound and domestic tourism, including secondary destinations.

Traveloka co-founder Albert Albert (left) and TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool (right) sign the MoU.

The MOA provides the legal framework for Traveloka to collaborate with the TAT on dual marketing campaigns, sustainability initiatives and travel insights. This agreement also allows Traveloka to collaborate directly with the TAT head office in Bangkok and all domestic and overseas offices. This will further strengthen Traveloka’s support of the Thai travel industry through its extensive reach and expertise.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “This MOA marks a strategic collaboration with Traveloka, our long-term partner who has been supporting us in promoting secondary cities and inbound travel. The agreement will enable us to expand the scope of our partnership. In addition, this enhanced partnership with Traveloka will help solidify Thailand’s position as an industry leader in moving towards experience-based and sustainable tourism.”

“Traveloka is very pleased to support the policy to drive tourism for sustainable economic growth. From January to March, the campaign ‘Unveiling Thailand’s Treasure,’ in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), was highly successful in showcasing the potential of lesser-known tourist destinations to a wider audience. According to last year’s statistics, Traveloka saw an increase in domestic market sales, both in flights and accommodations, especially during Chinese New Year and Songkran festivals in Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as in major tourist provinces like Chiang Mai, Songkhla (Hat Yai), and Udon Thani. This reflects the continued demand for domestic travel, signalling positive growth for the local economy,” said Traveloka Co-Founder Albert Albert.

The recent joint campaign, ‘Unveiling Thailand’s Treasure,’ in which Traveloka played a crucial role, was successfully implemented in Q1 of this year. This collaboration extends TAT’s ongoing efforts to promote secondary cities and emerging destinations across Thailand.

TAT’s campaign has broadened the spectrum of tourism activities, spanning economic advantages to emerging destinations. It also promotes the exploration of secondary cities, uncovering ‘Hidden Gems’ that bring a fresh and interesting dimension to travel itineraries.

Traveloka witnessed a significant demand in the domestic market, especially as the lunar new year and Songkran holidays approached. Bangkok Metropolitan emerged as the leading domestic source city, followed by Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, and Udon Thani. Utilising these data-driven insights will enable both parties to identify customer’s travel needs and aspirations while collaborating to promote sustainable tourism practices that contribute to the well-being of local Thai communities.