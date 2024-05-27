Iberojet ready to fly to Bangkok

SINGAPORE, 28 May 2024: Spanish low-cost airline Iberojet promotes its new service on Facebook, starting on 30 May between Madrid and Bangkok.

According to the airline’s Facebook promotions, sales officially opened on 24 May, but reservations remained closed just days before the launch date end of May. However, a Skyscanner search on the evening of 27 May showed the direct flight Madrid-Bangkok is now open for bookings every Thursday throughout June. You can select a roundtrip fare of USD570 for June travel dates. Skyscanner transfers you to the airline’s website, where the reservation process continues, allowing you to close the deal with a credit card debit.

Advance timetable data shows the airline has scheduled the first departure from Madrid to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, leaving the Spanish capital late Thursday on 30 May and returning from Bangkok on Friday.

The airline flies A350-900 aircraft mainly to destinations in the Caribbean and Central America, from Spain to Mauritius in the Indian Ocean and identifies Bangkok as its first destination in Asia. It will mark the first time a Spanish airline has served the Thai capital with a scheduled service rather than charters. Initially, it plans to fly just once a week, but advance timetable analysts say it will increase to twice-weekly flights in early October this year.

As it stands now the Iberojet schedule is as follows:

Flight E9845 will depart Madrid at 2145 on Thursday and arrive in Bangkok at 1515 plus day.

Flight E9846 will depart Bangkok at 1915 on Friday and arrive in Madrid at 0315 plus a day.

Based on the airline’s website, the oneway fare starts at EUR250, and the return fare starts at EUR495.