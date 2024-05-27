Radisson flies the flag in Ho Tram Vietnam

SINGAPORE, 28 May 2024: Radisson Hotel Group confirms the signing of Radisson Blu Resort, Ho Tram, a new upscale resort located directly on a beach in Ho Tram, in southern Vietnam’s Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

The property, due to open in 2028, is being developed on a site easily accessible from the soon-to-open Long Thanh International Airport, Vietnam’s new global aviation gateway, near Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Tram coastal enclave has experienced a development boom in recent years as investors and explorers seek short or extended getaways amid spectacular scenery and first-class facilities.

The 225-key Radisson Blu Resort will feature beachfront villas, restaurants, a beachside bar, an infinity pool, a spa, and a fitness centre. It will also have meeting facilities and a ballroom for weddings and banquet events.

The brand-new mixed-use development will also feature private residences and a yacht club and have direct access to the coastal road and a diverse natural landscape of beaches, rivers, mountains, hot springs and forests.

The Bluffs, a Greg Norman-designed 18-hole golf course, Casino Ho Tram, open 24 hours with 5,000m² of gaming space, and Hamptons Pier, the longest pier in Asia, are all within easy reach of the property.