Saudia orders more A320s

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 23 May 2024: Saudia Group, represented by Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and flyadeal, the group’s low-cost carrier, has signed a firm order for an additional 105 A320neo Family aircraft.

The order comprises 12 A320neo and 93 A321neo aircraft, increasing Saudia Group’s Airbus aircraft order backlog to 144 A320neo family aircraft.

The agreement was announced at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh in the presence of HE Saleh bin Nasser AIJasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HE Engr Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.

Saudia will increase flights and seat capacity across its 100+ destinations on four continents, with plans for further expansion under the Saudi Vision 2030 master plan. The aim is to attract more visits, tourists, entrepreneurs, and pilgrims annually.

“The new additions of the A320neo family aircraft will play a vital role in contributing to the country’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan,” said

Airbus Executive Vice President Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business Benoît de Saint-Exupéry. “It will enable Saudia Group’s strategy to advance the Kingdom’s aviation capabilities while enabling both airlines to benefit from the A320neo Family’s exceptional efficiency, superior economics, the highest level of passenger comfort as well as lower fuel-burn and emissions.”

Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan, which targets more than 150 million tourists by 2030, is set to receive a significant boost with this order. The A320neo Family aircraft from Airbus will play a pivotal role in strengthening the Kingdom’s ambition of becoming one of the top global tourism destinations, offering unparalleled range, performance, and fuel efficiency.

The A321neo, the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo Family, not only offers unparalleled range and performance but also brings significant environmental benefits. By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction and at least 20% fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft. This commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated by the fact that the entire A320 Family is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with up to 100% SAF by 2030.

(SOURCE: Airbus)