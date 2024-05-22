MOVE flags lowest fares for members

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 May 2024: AirAsia MOVE, the Online Travel Agency of Capital A, released its lowest exclusive fares for AirAsia flights on its one-stop-shop platform.

As the official booking platform for airlines within the AirAsia Group, travellers will be able to capture the best value fares on the AirAsia MOVE app for all domestic and ASEAN AirAsia flights (flight codes: AK, D7, FD, QZ, Z2, KT) across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia starting from as low as MYR39 all-in one-way.

(Third and fourth from left) Paul Carroll, Group Chief Commercial Officer of AirAsia and Dabraj Sing, Chief Business Officer, AirAsia MOVE, officiating AirAsia MOVE’s lowest AirAsia fares campaign.

Key features

More ancillary options such as additional luggage, inflight meals, travel protection, and more, which can be booked directly on the app with up to 30% savings.

Ability to check and monitor AirAsia flight status within the app.

Conveniently manage flight bookings & check-in for all AirAsia flights.

Earn AirAsia points to travel and redeem flights and hotels.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer said: “At AirAsia MOVE, our vision is to be ASEAN’s favourite travel companion that creates inclusive and delightful journeys, and as Asia’s Leading OTA*, we are proud to be the exclusive travel platform to offer the lowest base fares for all AirAsia group of airlines’ flights, enabling more people to access affordable travel conveniently. This is an expansion of how our biggest airline partner’s wide connectivity has benefited many across the region to fulfil their dreams to travel, complemented by key features of our AirAsia MOVE app to enhance each traveller’s journey. Download the AirAsia MOVE app today, and check out the best deals across all of AirAsia group of airlines’ wide flight network, especially throughout the promo period from now until 2 June 2024.”