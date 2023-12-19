Queen Anne sails in May 2024

SINGAPORE, 20 December 2023: With less than six months to Queen Anne’s maiden voyage in May 2024, Cunard has announced new shore experiences during the ship’s maiden season.

The luxury cruise line offers 50 signature shore experiences across 60 ports across Europe. The new programme comprises more than 700 shore experiences for the 115 port calls that Queen Anne will make in 2024.

Photo credit: Cunard. The British Isles Festival Voyage departs on 24 May 2024.

Throughout her maiden season, Queen Anne will sail from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting more than 60 unique destinations in 16 countries – taking in several of Europe’s most enchanting ancient cities.

The new ship will set sail on 3 May 2024 for her seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon. She will then depart for a 14-night voyage in the Canary Islands before travelling around the British Isles, visiting Scotland and Ireland, as well as Cunard’s founding home port, Liverpool.