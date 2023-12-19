KUCHING, 20 December 2023: If you are a travel enthusiast looking for a new adventure filled with nature escapades, food hunts and cultural exploration, Sarawak should be at the top of your travel bucket list.

Sarawak is a hidden Malaysian gem nestled in the island of Borneo and boasts a variety of unique attractions.

Here are the top reasons to book your next trip to the Land of Hornbills.

Sarawak is known as Malaysia’s treasure trove of nature’s wonders. Because of this, world-famous national parks are scattered all over the island, each with its own diverse wildlife. Enjoy a change of scenery, ranging from the fairytale-like caves of the Niah National Park to scenic nature trails of Sarawak’s famous Bako National Park. If you are lucky, you could encounter some of Borneo’s rarest species in the wild, such as the iconic hornbill in the Kubah National Park, or witness the world’s largest flower, the Rafflesia, in full bloom at the Gunung Gading National Park.

Sarawak is the perfect place to fuel your adrenaline rush with kayaking in Kampung Bengoh or trekking up the mountain slopes on an adventurous hike at the Gunung Mulu National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Further out to the island’s coast, you will find the pristine sandy beaches of Sarawak. Among them is the Talang Satang National Park. It is the first dedicated marine turtle conservation area in Sarawak, where you can chance upon rare sightings of turtles.

A trip to Sarawak is never complete without a food crawl of Sarawak’s finest delicacies. Sarawak is a street food haven that is bustling with both locals and tourists all day round, where the best and most authentic treats are those found at hawker stalls and night markets. Popular food destinations you should visit when you’re in Sarawak include Kuching’s Siniawan Night Market, the Sibu Night Market and Miri’s Saberkas Night Market. Here, you can experience local delights at its best, cooked to perfection, and shop for souvenirs and daily items.

Some of Sarawak’s most notable hawker stall must-try dishes include Sarawak laksa, kolo mee and nasi goreng dabai. For those with a sweet tooth, Sarawak’s iconic layered cake ‘kek lapis’ and the legendary gula apong ice-cream is every local’s favourite dessert.

Arts and culture are a big part of Sarawak’s identity. Handicrafts made by locals showcase Sarawak’s ties to its rich history and diverse culture in its intricate beadwork, weaving, carving, traditional tribal design and tattoo piercings and pottery.

Sarawak is also a hub for performing arts as the host of the annual Rainforest World Music Festival, a global celebration of music diversity. This event will normally be held and hosted in May – July. The 2023 edition of Rainforest World Music Festival commemorated the 25th year this event was held in Kuching, and it just keeps getting grander as the years pass.

Internationally renowned artists like Afriquoi from the United Kingdom performed during the 2023 edition. Artists from around the globe will gather to perform for this 3-night event and entertain thousands of guests who flock to Sarawak’s Cultural Village. During the day, various workshops will be held around the village to attract tourists and locals alike. Here, you can spectate beautiful multi-ethnic performances and explore the different cultural homes of Sarawakian people, where carving and weaving demonstrations take place for the public. Besides that, one could learn about the cultures and traditions of the 34 different ethnic groups in Sarawak. You’ll be amazed by the hospitality.

