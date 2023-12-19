MAG raises festive season flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 December 2023: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is boosting flights to meet travel demands through March 2024, with the addition of 248 flights in its domestic and international network.

The additional frequencies are scheduled for both Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, departing from KL International Airport Terminal 1 (KUL), Subang Airport (SZB) and Penang International Airport (PEN).

Photo credit MHExplorer: More flights to explore with MH malaysiaairlines.com/mhexplorer.

MAG chief commercial officer for Airlines, Dersenish Aresandiran, commented: “Anticipating a surge in travel demand, the substantial increase in flight frequencies represents the airline’s strategic approach to meeting the expanding requirements of travellers, offering them a wider range of travel dates for added flexibility and convenience.

“We urge travellers to plan and secure their seats early to ensure a seamless and enjoyable travel experience, particularly during peak travel seasons, including Christmas, Year-End and Chinese New Year celebrations.”

Malaysia Airlines and Firefly are ramping up extra flights during the peak periods in December to meet heightened travel demands during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

For domestic travel, Malaysia Airlines is increasing flights from its main hub in Kuala Lumpur to Sibu (SBW) from 10 to 12 weekly; Tawau (TWU) from 10 to 16 weekly and to Kuching (KCH) from 54 to 57 weekly. Additionally, Firefly flights from Penang to Kota Kinabalu (BKI) will increase from 14 to 15 weekly; to Langkawi (LGK) from 10 to 11 weekly and from SZB to Langkawi (LGK) from 12 to 13 weekly.

International flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney (SYD) will increase from 14 to 18 weekly; Melbourne (MEL) from 14 to 17 weekly; Amritsar (ATQ) from two to four weekly; Cochin (COK) from six to seven weekly and Narita (NRT) from 12 to 14 weekly.

For the Chinese New Year festive period, the airline will increase the Kuala Lumpur to Singapore (SIN) route by two weekly, elevating the frequency from 56 to 58, specifically from 7 and 8 February 2024.