Air Arabia’s first flight to Phuket takes off

SINGAPORE, 20 December 2023: Air Arabia, a low-cost airline home based in Sharjah UAE, introduced flights to Phuket last week.

Air Arabia group chief executive officer Adel Al Ali commented on the new Sharjah-Phuket service: “We are pleased to launch Air Arabia’s first flight to Phuket and look forward to expanding our network of destinations to offer passengers affordable travel options. This launch underpins our dedication to providing travellers with convenient offerings while fostering growth in the travel and tourism industries in both counties.

Photo credit: AOTGA.

The new service operates four times weekly using an A321 with departures from Sharjah on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The first commercial flight G9 687 took off at 2230 from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) on 16 December 2017 and landed at 0755 at Phuket International Airport.

Airports of Thailand Ground Aviation Services (AOTGA) handles the airline’s ground services at Phuket airport.

Air Arabia Airlines serves 170 destinations across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Europe.