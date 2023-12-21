Jetstar Asia’s stats show travel is back

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2023: Jetstar Asia reveals a list of notable statistics and achievements that have shaped the airline’s year as low-fares air travel continues to drive demand across the region.

2023 sees travellers returning to the skies as travel demand surges and Jetstar Asia continues to ramp up its operations, increasing its fleet, welcoming new team members on board, and expanding its network to meet the evolving demands of its customers.

Leisure travel was a key driver in demand as travellers prioritise experiences. Jetstar Asia responded by adding more holiday destinations. Strong demand saw the return of popular destinations in Japan and China and prompted an increase in weekly flights to popular hubs like Bangkok, Bali, and Phuket.

With the introduction of Okinawa and Wuxi, Jetstar Asia became the only airline to operate these direct routes while also relaunching services to Haikou and Osaka via Manila.

This year’s most popular routes were from Singapore to key metropolitan cities Manila and Bangkok, as business travel ramped up and family and friends took the opportunity to reconnect.

With Jetstar Asia’s website attracting over 6.7 million visits during the year, a frequency of one visit every 2.65 seconds, the airline expresses confidence that travel is back.