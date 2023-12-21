Find your pace in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, 22 December 2023: Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has unveiled Find Your Pace, a brand new global campaign.

In a press statement released Wednesday, the department said:

“Find Your Pace, Experience Abu Dhabi ignites curiosity and encourages visitors to create their own unique journey, from the known to the unknown, through ancient heritage sites and iconic modern treasures.”

Photo credit: Experience Abu Dhabi.

Find Your Pace follows four characters as they explore Abu Dhabi for the first time, taking journeys that inspire, excite, and restore. Destination highlights include the tranquil Al Ain Oasis, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, inspiring Qasr Al Watan, and renowned Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as the vast Green Mubazzarah and the Al Wathba Fossil Dunes, estimated to be over four million years old.