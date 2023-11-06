Hyatt Place opens in Johor Bahru

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 November 2023: Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall, the first Hyatt Place hotel in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, is officially open.

Owned by WCT Hartanah Jaya Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of WCT Holdings Berhad, the new 202-room hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24/7 offerings.

Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall is attached to Paradigm Mall, the largest shopping mall in the city. It is a 15-minute drive from Senai International Airport, a 20-minute drive to Tuas Checkpoint Singapore, and a 25-minute drive to Woodlands checkpoint in Singapore, near Legoland Malaysia, Johor Premium Outlets and the newly built Stadium Sultan Ibrahim, home to the Johor Southern Tigers football team.

The hotel group named Sean Yoon as general manager of the Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall.