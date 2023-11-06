SriLanka boosts Pakistan flights

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2023: SriLankan Airlines has reaffirmed its commitment to serving Pakistan by launching a fourth weekly flight between Colombo and Lahore effective 1 November.

The four weekly flights depart Colombo, Sri Lanka, every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. SriLankan Airlines also operates four times a week to Karachi and is the only foreign airline in the Indian Subcontinent to cover Pakistan’s two biggest cities in its network, offering direct services between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The frequency boost represents a 20% rise in capacity on the route for an average total of about 900 seats between Colombo and Lahore using a combination of Airbus A320, A321 and A330 aircraft.