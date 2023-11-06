Singapore close-ups focus on hidden gems

SINGAPORE, 26 October 2023: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced its latest collaboration with Warner Music Singapore and homegrown talent Nathan Hartono to inspire travel to Singapore through music and photography.

As part of the collaboration, the singer-songwriter and his latest single, “In the Clouds”, will be featured in STB’s new social content series titled “Singapore Close-Ups”. This series is part of STB’s latest Made in Singapore global campaign, which spotlights how ordinary moments are transformed into extraordinary and unique experiences in Singapore.

Local singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono gets creative in his interpretation of “Clouds. Made in Singapore.” as part of STB’s new social content series that spotlights Singapore’s iconic locations and hidden gems.

The social content series will feature the works of talented local photographers such as Qi Hao, Yafiq Yusman and Lenne Chai as they capture Singapore’s iconic locations and hidden gems in creative and unique ways. The photographers will convey stories of Singapore through their lens, uncovering diverse facets from lush urban greenery and heritage buildings to art and food.

The first of the series, which launched last week, features Hartono’s visual interpretation of “clouds” to inspire discovery in Singapore.

Beyond Singapore, Hartono has captivated the hearts of audiences in STB’s key markets, such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and the US, with his soulful and charismatic performances. He recently released his debut major label studio album titled “The Great Regression”, which represents a new phase in his artistic journey of self-discovery and innovation.

About Made in Singapore

Made in Singapore is STB’s latest international campaign to inspire travel to Singapore. True to the Passion Made Possible brand, the campaign highlights how Singapore makes unexpected, diverse and unique experiences possible, where the ordinary is made extraordinary.