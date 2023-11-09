BWH expands portfolio

BANGKOK, 10 November 2023: BWH Hotels continues the expansion of its 19 brands during the third quarter of 2023.

The brand added new properties to its portfolio throughout key markets in Asia, Europe, North America and South America within the luxury to premium economy accommodation sectors.

Travellers can enjoy the increased presence of BWH Hotels properties in Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, France, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, the US and Vietnam.

“We are delighted to offer even more accommodations for travellers,” said BWH Hotels president and chief executive officer Larry Cuculic. “We continue strategically growing our global presence, thoughtfully adding ideal properties in key locations worldwide. Our new properties serve every type of traveller, from road trippers to world adventurers.”

Asia properties joining the portfolio

Alhambra Hotel & Convention, BW Signature Collection (Tasikmalaya, Indonesia)

Best Western Plus Metro Clark (Angeles City, Philippines)

Best Western Premier Marvella Nha Trang (Nha Trang, Vietnam)

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Cebu City (Cebu City, Philippines)

The Sanctuary Resort Pattaya, BW Signature Collection (Pattaya, Thailand)]

Villa Fontaine Grand Haneda Airport, WorldHotels Distinctive (Tokyo, Japan)

BWH Hotels has maintained its success through the first three quarters of the year and plans to utilise this momentum to further its growth ahead of 2024. These latest properties join over 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories.